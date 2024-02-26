PJ Harvey Announces First North American Tour In Seven Years

I Inside The Old Year Dying was PJ Harvey’s first album in seven years, so naturally, she’s heading out on her first North American tour in seven years in support of the album. The 16-date trek takes her from coast to coast this fall.

In addition to the tour announcement, Harvey has shared the video for her song “Seem And I.” Directed by Colm Bairéad, it stars Ruth Wilson and was filmed at Kennel Farm outside Salisbury, England. Harvey’s statement:

Ruth and I became friends after working together on Clio Barnard’s film Dark River. I have always greatly admired Ruth’s work as an actor, so had long harboured a dream that we might work together again in some way. When the opportunity to work with Colm Bairéad came up I knew him to be a director Ruth thought highly of, as I did, so it felt right to ask her if she would star in the film. I find the resulting short film beautiful and moving for having Ruth’s magical presence, and Colm’s unique vision.

Below, watch the video and check out the dates.

TOUR DATES:

09/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

09/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/15 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/16 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall Fenway

09/21 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

09/25 – Toronto, ON @ History

09/26 – Toronto, ON @ History

09/28 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

09/30 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

10/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

10/07 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

10/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic

10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre