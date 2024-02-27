Mo Troper does not stop. He does not stop paying tribute to the greats of pop songwriting, and in general, the man simply does not stop. Just three months after releasing his Jon Brion tribute album Troper Sings Brion, the Portland power-pop dude is back to announce his latest original LP.

Svengali arrives in May. It’s preceded today by lead single “The Billy Joel Fanclub,” a lovely little track about forging connections based on shared interests. In the video, Troper sits down in a cab in Hollywood, hears news of Billy Joel’s death, then leads a dancing procession toward Joel’s star on the Walk Of Fame. He shared this statement:

“When I was a kid I was literally forbidden from talking about the Beatles at the dinner table. I could only listen to music in the basement or through headphones. As a result I feel a lot of shame whenever my enthusiasm for anything is apparent. I apologize constantly for being excited about things. “The Billy Joel Fan Club” is about falling in love with someone who shares your specific interests and nurtures your enthusiasm. It is a true story, about someone who founded and asked me to participate in something called The Billy Joel Fan Club. To bring it full circle, I tried to make it sound exactly like a Paul McCartney song from 1967.

Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Bleach”

02 “The Billy Joel Fan Club”

03 “Too Far Gone (Chainman’s Theme)”

04 “Spark World”

05 “You Always Loved Me”

06 “The Face Of Kindness”

07 “You Called Me Your Baby”

08 “For You To Sing”

09 “A Piece of You Broken Through My Heart”

10 “Recipe For Loving”

11 “Good Hair”

12 “Before I Went Bad”

13 “Push Around”

Svengali is out 5/3 on Lame-O. Pre-order it here.