Hannah Judge’s indie-pop band fanclubwallet are about a month out from the release of new EP Our Bodies Paint Traffic Lines. They showed us “Band Like That” in January, and today we’re hearing “Easy,” a steadily gliding melancholic beauty.

Judge offers this context on the song:

“Easy” is all about growing pains. I had been thinking about my younger self, who was so debilitatingly shy, and wondering what she’d think about me now playing music on a stage in front of so many people. It kind of bounces back and forth between me and the perspective of my younger self; contemplating the differences and wondering how things have changed as I’ve grown up. I think a lot of people wonder how their younger self would feel about them now. I think the chorus guitar swells on this song sound like a rusty swing set dug up from the past.

Listen below.

Our Bodies Paint Traffic Lines is out 3/29 via Cool Online.