Pelican – “Adrift” & “Tending The Embers”

New Music March 1, 2024 9:46 AM By Chris DeVille

Chicago heavy post-rockers Pelican are back with their first new music in five years.

With the return of founding guitarist Laurent Schroeder-Lebec in 2022, the new two-song EP “Adrift” / “Tending The Embers” also marks the first new tunes from the instrumental metal band’s original lineup since 2012. The tracks are the result of recording sessions with longtime collaborator Sanford Parker. A press release hints that in 2023 the band wrote an album’s worth of material and that they hit the studio to to record these songs so fans could hear the group’s new Dischord-inspired sound right away.

Though Pelican’s last original material was 2019’s Nighttime Stories, the band covered songs by reunited Karate and Unwound last year. It’s good to have them back.

Hear the snaking, pummeling new tunes below.

“Adrift” / “Tending The Embers” is out now. You can buy it as a limited edition cassette tape here.

