For years, Shabaka Hutchings has been making such a racket with exploratory combos like Sons Of Kemet, The Comet Is Coming, and Shabaka And The Ancestors that his music has penetrated far beyond jazz circles. On his debut solo album, released under the mononym Shabaka, he’s cooling things down a bit.

For Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace, Hutchings trades out his saxophone for softer woodwinds such as the clarinet he plays on lead single and album opener “End Of Innocence,” out today. The song features Jason Moran (piano), Nasheet Waits (drums), and Carlos Niño (percussion), with a music video by Phoebe Boswell.

Some other big names will appear on the LP, including well-known woodwind enthusiast André 3000, Esperanza Spalding, Moses Sumney, Brandee Younger, Floating Points, Laraaji, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson, Saul Williams, Elucid, and more.

Watch the “End Of Innocence” video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “End Of Innocence”

02 “As The Planets And the Stars Collapse”

03 “Insecurities”

04 “Managing My Breath, What Fear Had Become”

05 “The Wounded Need To Be Replenished”

06 “Body To Inhabit”

07 “I’ll Do Whatever You Want”

08 “Living”

09 “Breathing”

10 “Kiss Me Before I Forget”

11 “Song Of The Motherland”

Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace is out 4/12 on Impulse. Pre-order it here.