gglum – “Eating Rust”

Hermione Sylvester

New Music February 28, 2024 12:59 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last month, gglum announced The Garden Dream, her Secretly Canadian debut following two self-released albums. She shared “SPLAT!” and “Easy Fun” before revealing details about the LP, and then released “Do You See Me Different?” and “Glue” afterward. Today, the artist also known as Ella Smoker is back with “Eating Rust.”

“Eating Rust,” Smoker explained, “was the first song I made while writing the album that felt like it summed up the album’s sound for me. It’s all about a period of my life where I was desperate for one person’s love and approval which I would never get (yet I’d keep on trying anyway). It’s about what inspired the dream that inspired the album.”

Watch the video for “Eating Rust” below.

The Garden Dream is out 3/29 on Secretly Canadian.

