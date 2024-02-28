T Bone Burnett has lived a very full musical life. He played guitar for Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue in the ’70s, and he produced momentous records by people like Los Lobos, Elvis Costello, Brandi Carlile, and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, as well as the mega-popular O Brother, Where Art Thou soundtrack. Burnett’s got a shelf full of Grammys, and he also won an Oscar for co-writing “The Weary Kind,” one of the songs that Jeff Bridges sang in Crazy Heart. Recently, he was the party responsible for the pretty-great music on the TV show Nashville. Now, Burnett is returning to his long-neglected solo career.

T Bone Burnett started his solo career with his 1972 debut album The B-52 Band & The Fabulous Skylarks. Over the years, he made notable records like 1980’s Truth Decay and 1982’s Trap Door EP. But Burnett hasn’t released a proper solo studio album since 2006’s The True False Identity, and that’s about to change. This spring, he’ll release his new LP The Other Side. Burnett co-produced the album with Colin Linden and Mike Piersante, and it features contributions from Weyes Blood, Lucius, Rosanne Cash, and.Steven Soles.

In a press release, Burnett says that he started writing the new album’s songs when he bought some new guitars: “Every time I picked one up, a song would pour out of it. There were all these songs in these guitars, and they just came out over a three-week period.” The sisters in Lucius sing harmony vocals on the soft, delicate single “Waiting For You.” Below, you can check out that song, the album’s tracklist, and the list of shows that Burnett has coming up, all of which are in different Nashville venues.

TRACKLIST:

01 “He Came Down”

02 “Come Back (When You Go Away)”

03 “(I’m Gonna Get Over This) Some Day” (Feat. Rosanne Cash)

04 “Waiting For You” (Feat. Lucius)

05 “The Pain Of Love” (Feat. Lucius)

06 “The Race Is Won” (Feat. Lucius)

07 “Sometimes I Wonder” (Feat. Weyes Blood)

08 “Hawaiian Blue Song” (Feat. Steven Soles)

09 “The First Light Of Day”

10 “Everything And Nothing”

11 “The Town That Time Forgot”

12 “Little Darling”

TOUR DATES:

5/03 – Nashville, TN @ Franklin Theatre

5/09 – Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

5/10 – Nashville, TN @ Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater

The Other Side is out 4/19 on Verve Forecast.