Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler stars in Fall Out Boy’s new music video for “So Much (For) Stardust,” the title track from the band’s 2023 album. Butler got a lot of attention last year when he debuted a new “emo” hairstyle at his team’s media day, and he rocks the swooping bangs in the music video while wearing a snazzy purple cowboy outfit. Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz joins him in a similar costume halfway through the video.

Last year, Butler was interviewed shortly after debuting his haircut and said: “Today I might create an emo album, but tomorrow I could be back to country… Nobody ever knows, that’s the best part of being myself. I get to be whoever I want to be every single day, and today I’m real My Chemical Romance.” Butler has previously talked about his penchant for writing country songs, which he wants to release after he’s less busy with the NBA.

Here’s the video: