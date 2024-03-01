Olly Alexander – “Dizzy”

New Music February 29, 2024 7:04 PM By James Rettig

Olly Alexander – “Dizzy”

New Music February 29, 2024 7:04 PM By James Rettig

Years & Years’ Olly Alexander has released his debut solo single, “Dizzy,” which will also double as the official UK entry into this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. The song was co-written and produced by Danny L Harle.

“We started off with the word ‘Dizzy’ because it just popped into my head and I liked it,” Olly Alexander said in a statement. “I was thinking about fun things that could make you dizzy and I remember saying ‘dizzy from your kisses’ so we built the song around that.” He continued:

Danny and I believe music should transport you somewhere magical and we wanted to describe this magical place in the song; a place of beautiful gardens, eternal flowers and time turning endlessly in an ecstatic loop. We took the feeling of Dizziness and put that into the production, so there’s a lot of undulating arpeggios, lilting harmonies, and counter rhythms in the backing vocals. The song is about feeling such an intense swell of emotion for someone they totally turn your world upside down and inside out, we were inspired by a lot of music we love from the 80’s like Stock Aitken and Waterman, Erasure, Adamski and of course Pet Shop Boys.

Listen below.

“Dizzy” is out now.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Willie Nelson Announces Outlaw Music Festival Tour With Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp, More

3 days ago 0

New Second Wave Emo Festival Best Friends Forever Announces 2024 Lineup

3 days ago 0

Album Of The Week: Pissed Jeans Half Divorced

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest