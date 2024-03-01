Years & Years’ Olly Alexander has released his debut solo single, “Dizzy,” which will also double as the official UK entry into this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. The song was co-written and produced by Danny L Harle.

“We started off with the word ‘Dizzy’ because it just popped into my head and I liked it,” Olly Alexander said in a statement. “I was thinking about fun things that could make you dizzy and I remember saying ‘dizzy from your kisses’ so we built the song around that.” He continued:

Danny and I believe music should transport you somewhere magical and we wanted to describe this magical place in the song; a place of beautiful gardens, eternal flowers and time turning endlessly in an ecstatic loop. We took the feeling of Dizziness and put that into the production, so there’s a lot of undulating arpeggios, lilting harmonies, and counter rhythms in the backing vocals. The song is about feeling such an intense swell of emotion for someone they totally turn your world upside down and inside out, we were inspired by a lot of music we love from the 80’s like Stock Aitken and Waterman, Erasure, Adamski and of course Pet Shop Boys.

“Dizzy” is out now.