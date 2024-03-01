The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

03

Cloud Nothings - "Running Through The Campus"

Running rules. Dylan Baldi understands that going for a jog can be a serene form of solitude — not just a boost for your physical health, but an emotional palate-cleanser too. In his statement accompanying Cloud Nothings’ new single “Running Through The Campus,” Baldi talks about how he sometimes wonders whether it’s depressing to be running alone at night, when others are somewhere socializing. Ultimately, he comes to terms with loneliness and finds beauty in “just doing the things that make you feel good and not getting bogged down in comparisons.” Hence a chorus that begins, “I never run for anyone else/ It’s just a thing I do for myself.” These sentiments are set to the kind of melodic, hard-hitting, no-bullshit indie rock that has become Cloud Nothings’ calling card — a sound that has helped them endure through several hype cycles to become one of the most consistently rewarding bands in their scene. Can you believe how far he has come? —Chris