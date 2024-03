The veteran British rock balladeers Elbow kicked off their Audio Vertigo rollout with “Lover’s Leap,” a song that infused their sound with bright, hard-hitting energy in the form of blaring horns and electronic beats. New single “Balu” keeps that same energy but rocks even harder. They weren’t kidding about this record’s “gnarly, seedy grooves.” Watch the video below.

Audio Vertigo is out 3/22 on Polydor/Geffen.