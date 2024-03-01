Cardi B – “Like What (Freestyle)”

New Music March 1, 2024 12:00 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Cardi B kicked off 2024 with a Super Bowl commercial for NYX. While fans have been waiting for a follow-up to her 2018 debut Invasion Of Privacy, the rapper spent the past few days teasing a new song called “Like What (Freestyle),” which she’s releasing today.

“Like What (Freestyle)” samples Missy Elliott’s “She’s A Bitch” from her 1999 album Da Real World. It’s her first new material since she and Megan Thee Stallion teamed up for “Bongos” in September and comes with a video directed by Offset.

Hear “Like What (Freestyle)” below.

