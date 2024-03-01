Last year, the Brooklyn-based musician Shalom, a Stereogum Artist To Watch, released her Ryan Hemsworth-produced debut album Sublimation. A few months later, Shalom announced that she’d parted ways with Saddle Creek, the label that released that album, and shared demos of five new tracks on Bandcamp. At the time, Shalom wrote, “I am grateful that the album got put out and pressed. I am grateful that I learned a lot. I will never be grateful that they fired the person who signed me, never replaced her, and then treated me like shit the rest of my time there.” Now, Shalom is getting ready to release a new EP on her own.

Today, Shalom announced plans to release a new three-song EP called Sativa later this month. She recorded the EP with producer Zach Shectman, and opening track “Hit That (Gets You High)” is a breezy synthpop jam about getting stoned while crushing on someone: “I hope you don’t leave because baby if you stay/ I wanna be the hit that gets you high.” Below, check out the Liam Dillon-directed “Hit That (Gets You High)” video and the Sativa tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hit That (Gets You High)”

02 “To VA With Haste”

03 “Fed”

The self-released Sativa EP is out 3/22.