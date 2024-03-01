You’ve Gotta Hear Shane Parish’s Solo Guitar Rendition Of Aphex Twin’s “Avril 14th”

If your inbox is like mine, on the first Friday of the month it is flooded with Bandcamp notifications. Everybody wants to make sure you purchase their wares on Bandcamp Friday, when the company does not take its usual cut of sales. This delights the curious music fan in me and repulses the part of me that can’t wait to get back to inbox zero. But who could really complain about a mountain of emails when there are treasures like Shane Parish’s Repertoire to be mined out of there?

A few years ago I started following the experimental guitar legend Bill Orcutt, whose abstract collaborations with drummer Chris Corsano completely rearranged my brain. Today, Orcutt alerted his followers that he’s “super proud” to be releasing Repertoire through his Palilalia label. I can see why. The album includes Parish’s solo acoustic guitar interpretations of works by giants like John Cage, Charles Mingus, Captain Beefheart, Alice Coltrane, Ornette Coleman, Kraftwerk, and Eric Dolphy. “For this record, I adhered to two principles: Andres Segovia’s famous statement that the guitar is an ‘orchestra in miniature’ and Thelonious Monk’s observation: ‘they came for the melody,'” Parish writes on Bandcamp. “Note that everything here was recorded live without overdubs.”

As I perused the handful of tracks that are already streaming today, one in particular stood out. Parish has recorded an achingly pretty rendition of Aphex Twin’s oft-sampled piano reverie “Avril 14th,” maintaining the spirit of the original while transposing it into an entirely new texture. In his notes on Bandcamp, Parish calls it “a perfect song, reminiscent of Satie in color, with trickier rhythmic displacements.” Below, hear that recording plus Parish’s covers of Coleman’s “Lonely Woman,” Cage’s “Totem Ancestor,” Mingus’ “Better Get Hit In Your Soul,” and Coltrane’s “Journey In Satchidananda.”

<a href="https://shaneparish.bandcamp.com/album/repertoire">Repertoire by Shane Parish</a>

Repertoire is out 5/10 on Palilalia. Pre-order it here.