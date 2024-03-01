Stream Mini Trees’ Sleek, Catchy, Emotionally Charged Burn Out EP

Mini Trees, musical project of LA’s Lexi Vega, tend to operate on the intimate side of indie-pop — hence the self-applied “living room pop” label in their Bandcamp bio. But for new EP Burn Out, Vega takes Mini Trees somewhere bigger and brighter.

Without compromising the songwriting at the core of the band, the new project’s five songs are laced with pop and electronic elements. The results are sleek and catchy, and they brim with contagious heartfelt feeling. Burn Out is said to be an examination of Vega’s struggle with identity as the child of Cuban and Japanese parents; these songs translate those feelings into magnificent artisanal pop music. I like this lyric on the title track: “If this is good for my health/ Then why does it feel like hell?”

Listen below.

<a href="https://minitrees.bandcamp.com/album/burn-out-ep">Burn Out EP by Mini Trees</a>

Burn Out is out now on Run For Cover.