Watch Jason Isbell Turn Fox News’ Biden Headlines Into Song

Jason Isbell made his latest visit to The Daily Show last week, and it seems that interview and performance were not the end of his current involvement with the program. For a video posted to Instagram, Isbell has built a nice little tune out of recent Fox News chyrons about President Joe Biden, such as “Biden Appears To Call Iowa Voter ‘Fat'” and “Biden Trips While Boarding Air Force One Again.” The idea is to mock Fox for trying to turn some of these stories into scandals, but the gag unfortunately could also work as straight-faced conservative folk music. If Oliver Anthony was singing this song, it would probably shoot straight to #1. Watch below.