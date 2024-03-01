Hear Def Leppard’s Previously Unreleased Rough Mix Of “Photograph” From New Pyromania Reissue

Ross Halfin

New Music March 1, 2024 4:46 PM By Chris DeVille

Hear Def Leppard’s Previously Unreleased Rough Mix Of “Photograph” From New Pyromania Reissue

Ross Halfin

New Music March 1, 2024 4:46 PM By Chris DeVille

Def Leppard’s sparkling “Photograph” stands out as one of history’s most heavily produced rock hits. A newly available mix of the song poses the question: What if it wasn’t? “Photograph – Rough Mix Version (Unfinished Vocal)” is one of the bonus tracks from the forthcoming 40th anniversary edition of Pyromania. Joe Elliott had this to say about the reissue at Blabbermouth:

A labor of love, and I loved every minute of it !!…. Rediscovering dusty old cassettes which were brilliantly restored by Ronan and finding the long-lost, unfinished “11th track” was a journey only few of us are lucky enough to take … what a trip!!

The rough mix of “Photograph” is still pretty sophisticated — those vocal harmonies! — but it’s interesting to hear these tracks with some of the polish scraped off. Listen below.

The 40th anniversary edition of Pyromania is out 4/26 via Island.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Willie Nelson Announces Outlaw Music Festival Tour With Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, John Mellencamp, More

4 days ago 0

Jonny Greenwood Announces New Eight-Hour Organ Piece

2 days ago 0

Adrianne Lenker Speaks Out Against Joke Bumper Sticker

15 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest