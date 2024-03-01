Hear Def Leppard’s Previously Unreleased Rough Mix Of “Photograph” From New Pyromania Reissue

Def Leppard’s sparkling “Photograph” stands out as one of history’s most heavily produced rock hits. A newly available mix of the song poses the question: What if it wasn’t? “Photograph – Rough Mix Version (Unfinished Vocal)” is one of the bonus tracks from the forthcoming 40th anniversary edition of Pyromania. Joe Elliott had this to say about the reissue at Blabbermouth:

A labor of love, and I loved every minute of it !!…. Rediscovering dusty old cassettes which were brilliantly restored by Ronan and finding the long-lost, unfinished “11th track” was a journey only few of us are lucky enough to take … what a trip!!

The rough mix of “Photograph” is still pretty sophisticated — those vocal harmonies! — but it’s interesting to hear these tracks with some of the polish scraped off. Listen below.

The 40th anniversary edition of Pyromania is out 4/26 via Island.