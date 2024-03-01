Buckcherry, Tommy Tutone, & Rudy Sarzo Celebrate Sheer Mag Album Release On Cameo

The excellent new Sheer Mag album Playing Favorites, their first for Third Man Records, is out today. The band is celebrating by posting Cameo messages from some of their rock ‘n’ roll heroes congratulating them on the new record. Sheer Mag’s Instagram account currently features three such messages: one from hard rock bassist for hire Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne, etc.), one from “867-5309/Jenny” power-pop hitmakers Tommy Tutone, and one from Josh Todd of Buckcherry, whose “Crazy Bitch” is apparently a Sheer Mag favorite.

“It’s rockin’ me harder than when Ozzman showed me ‘Secret Loser’ for the first time,” Sarzo says of Playing Favorites. Tommy Tutone offer some encouraging words about Sheer Mag’s upcoming tour, while Todd proclaims, “You guys are charging it!” That’s some slang I’m not familiar with, but you get the idea.

This is an excellent way to spend your promo budget. Watch the clips below, where you can also stream the LP.

<a href="https://sheermag.bandcamp.com/album/playing-favorites">Playing Favorites by SHEER MAG</a>

Playing Favorites is out now via Third Man.