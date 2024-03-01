Watch Suede’s Brett Anderson Cover Echo & The Bunnymen’s “The Killing Moon” With Paraorchestra & Charles Hazlewood

Bristol, UK’s Paraorchestra combines disabled and non-disabled musicians into a unique symphonic unit. Today they shared a noteworthy new track from their star-studded upcoming album Death Songbook.

It’s a cover of Echo & The Bunnymen’s iconic new wave track “The Killing Moon” sung by Suede’s Brett Anderson, with conductor and Paraorchestra founder Charles Hazlewood on drums. Also in the mix are Nadine Shah and Gwenno of the Pipettes, who join Anderson and Hazlewood for the full Death Songbook LP, which documents a televised performance from 2021. Other artists covered include Depeche Mode, David Bowie, Japan, Anderson’s own Suede, and more. Adrian Utley (Portishead) and Seb Rochford (Pulled By Magnets, Acoustic Ladyland, Sons Of Kemet) are also involved, but not given lead credit along with the other big names.

A promo blurb:

This rich set – amplified by the diversity and virtuosity of Paraorchestra musicians in new arrangements by composer Charlotte Harding – features delicate new versions of songs about death, the death of love, of loss, and ultimately of transcendence. It reminds us that music is our greatest friend in bleak times; inviting us to crouch around a candle and meet our sorrow head-on, comforting, nourishing, and uplifting.

Artsy anglophiles everywhere will want to see this one, so press play below.

Our mate @BrettAndersonHQ of @suedeHQ has just released a stunning version of ‘The Killing Moon’, the lead track from the new full-length album, ‘Death Songbook’ by Paraorchestra with Brett Anderson and Charles Hazlewood (featuring Nadine Shah and Gwenno) is available now! pic.twitter.com/cZnzmiYTv1 — Echo & the Bunnymen (@Bunnymen) February 29, 2024

Death Songbook is out 4/19 via World Circuit/BMG. Get more info here.