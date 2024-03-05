Bad Bad Hats – “TPA”
The Minneapolis band Bad Bad Hats has announced a new self-titled album (their fourth overall), which will be out next month, and today they’re sharing its lead single “TPA.”
“This song began with a guitar line I wrote, which I referred to as ‘the sauce,'” the band’s Kerry Alexander shared. “‘The sauce’ sat languishing in my voice memos until we heard “Wake Up” by XTC and knew my guitar line could fit perfectly in an intertwining guitar part.” Alexander continued:
From there, we ran to buy bongos from the Music Go Round down the street and, before long, we had our sideways, dance-y track, “TPA”. Lyrically, I was inspired by the summer my family moved to Tampa, FL. I was in between my freshman and sophomore years of high school, very surly, very sweaty, and very self-conscious amidst the tan, glamorous, and bikini-clad locals.
Watch a video for it below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Let Me In”
02 “TPA”
03 “Bored In The Summer”
04 “Back To My Body’
05 “The New Stuff”
06 “Lay Low”
07 “My Heart Your Heart”
08 “Meter Run”
09 “Lime Green”
10 “Happy”
TOUR DATES:
03/13-15 Austin, TX @ SXSW
04/26 Superior, WI @ Earth Rider Brewery
04/27 Chatfield, MN @ Chatfield Center for the Arts
05/03 Des Moines, IA @ xBk Live
05/05 Detroit, MI @ Lager House
05/07 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern
05/08 Washington, DC @ Union Stage
05/09 Plains, PA @ River Street Jazz Café
05/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
05/11 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/13 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
05/14 Amherst, MA @ The Drake
05/15 Buffalo, NY @ The 9th Ward at Babeville
05/16 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café
05/27 Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
05/28 Manchester, UK @ Gulliver’s
05/29 Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast
05/30 London, UK @ The Lexington
05/31 Rotterdam, NL @ Roodkapje
06/01 Paris, FR @ Supersonic (Supersonic Block Party)
06/08 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue Mainroom
Bad Bad Hats is out 4/12 via Don Giovanni Records.