The Minneapolis band Bad Bad Hats has announced a new self-titled album (their fourth overall), which will be out next month, and today they’re sharing its lead single “TPA.”

“This song began with a guitar line I wrote, which I referred to as ‘the sauce,'” the band’s Kerry Alexander shared. “‘The sauce’ sat languishing in my voice memos until we heard “Wake Up” by XTC and knew my guitar line could fit perfectly in an intertwining guitar part.” Alexander continued:

From there, we ran to buy bongos from the Music Go Round down the street and, before long, we had our sideways, dance-y track, “TPA”. Lyrically, I was inspired by the summer my family moved to Tampa, FL. I was in between my freshman and sophomore years of high school, very surly, very sweaty, and very self-conscious amidst the tan, glamorous, and bikini-clad locals.

Watch a video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Let Me In”

02 “TPA”

03 “Bored In The Summer”

04 “Back To My Body’

05 “The New Stuff”

06 “Lay Low”

07 “My Heart Your Heart”

08 “Meter Run”

09 “Lime Green”

10 “Happy”

TOUR DATES:

03/13-15 Austin, TX @ SXSW

04/26 Superior, WI @ Earth Rider Brewery

04/27 Chatfield, MN @ Chatfield Center for the Arts

05/03 Des Moines, IA @ xBk Live

05/05 Detroit, MI @ Lager House

05/07 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

05/08 Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/09 Plains, PA @ River Street Jazz Café

05/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

05/11 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/13 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

05/14 Amherst, MA @ The Drake

05/15 Buffalo, NY @ The 9th Ward at Babeville

05/16 Columbus, OH @ Rumba Café

05/27 Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

05/28 Manchester, UK @ Gulliver’s

05/29 Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

05/30 London, UK @ The Lexington

05/31 Rotterdam, NL @ Roodkapje

06/01 Paris, FR @ Supersonic (Supersonic Block Party)

06/08 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue Mainroom

Bad Bad Hats is out 4/12 via Don Giovanni Records.