Bob Dylan Appears To Troll Heckler With “When I Paint My Masterpiece” Mashup

Heckling at concerts has consequences. In Fort Lauderdale on Friday a concertgoer shouted at Bob Dylan, who is known to radically rework his songs to the point of unrecognizability, to “play something we know!” The demand seemed to inspire the musician to launch into an amusing new arrangement of his 1971 classic “When I Paint My Masterpiece.”

“My brother, who was there up close, said Dylan clearly heard the woman, looked right at her and looked like he was about to say something before he began the song,” a user wrote on X. “It’s an absolutely incredible version!”

There’s a debate about whether Dylan has set his lyrics to the melody from Irving Berlin’s “Puttin’ On The Ritz” or the Four Lads’ “Istanbul (Not Constantinople).” Hear it for yourself below.

The concert at Broward Center For The Performing Arts also saw Dylan covering Jimmy Rogers’ “Walking By Myself” live for the first time: