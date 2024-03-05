In January, Dehd announced their new album Poetry and shared “Mood Ring.” Today, the Chicago indie rock trio is back with the sweet serenade “Light On.”

“This song is like a candle in the window, a light guiding someone back home if they were trying to find it,” Jason Balla said about the track. He takes charge of the vocals, singing wholesome promises: “Every day, every night I will leave a light on/ What you want, what you need, it won’t be a problem.” Hear it below.

Poetry is out 5/10 on Fat Possum Records.