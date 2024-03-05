Dehd – “Light On”

New Music March 5, 2024 3:12 PM By Danielle Chelosky

New Music March 5, 2024 3:12 PM By Danielle Chelosky

In January, Dehd announced their new album Poetry and shared “Mood Ring.” Today, the Chicago indie rock trio is back with the sweet serenade “Light On.”

“This song is like a candle in the window, a light guiding someone back home if they were trying to find it,” Jason Balla said about the track. He takes charge of the vocals, singing wholesome promises: “Every day, every night I will leave a light on/ What you want, what you need, it won’t be a problem.” Hear it below.

Poetry is out 5/10 on Fat Possum Records.

