Next week, the great Florida post-hardcore band Gouge Away will release their long-awaited Deep Sage, their first in six years. I have heard Deep Sage, and I am happy to tell you that it kicks ass. Thus far, the band has already shared the early tracks “Idealized,” “Stuck In A Dream,” and “Dallas.” Now, with the LP looming, they’ve dropped the new rager “Spaced Out.”

While Gouge Away are plenty capable of melodies and dynamics, that’s not what they bring to “Spaced Out.” Instead, it’s a full-on hardcore ripper that’s over in less than two minutes. Singer Christina Michelle bellows that she needs space, and some of her friends join in on gang vocals: Absinthe Father’s Haley Butters, Punch and Super Unison’s Meghan O’Neil, and Tørsö’s Jasmine Watson. It’s a real heavy-hitter. Here’s what Michelle says about it:

I completely missed the conversation where everyone decided to scrap this song. The guys all felt it was the most unfinished compared to our other demos, but I heard a fun and short banger. I had a ton of fun writing the lyrics at home, imagining different voices trading off. Our friends Haley Butters, Meghan O’Neil, and Jasmine Watson came to the studio to lend their voices super last minute and they really helped make this song come to life. Now, we love that this song made it onto the record.

Below, check out the “Spaced Out” video that Haley Butters made.

Deep Sage is out 3/15 on Deathwish, Inc.