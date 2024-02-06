Next month, the great Florida post-hardcore band Gouge Away will return with their much-anticipated third album Deep Sage. Burnt Sugar, the group’s last LP, came out way back in 2018. Since that time, the members of Gouged Away have all moved to different parts of the country, so there was no guarantee that we’d be getting this new one. But the album, recorded with Jack Shirley, is finally on the way, and we’ve already posted the early singles “Idealized” and “Stuck In A Dream.” Now, Gouge Away have dropped an epic new track on us.

“Dallas,” Gouge Away’s new song, sprawls out over nearly six minutes. It’s still got some serious churn to it, but the track is a far cry from the hardcore-laced noise-rock that brought Gouge Away into the game. Instead, it’s a soaring, cinematic alt-rock monster jam. It’s catchy and heavy and pretty, and it sounds like Quicksand if they were trying to sound like the Catherine Wheel. Here’s what singer Christina Michelle says about the track:

I wrote the lyrics to this song at a time when I was at absolute rock bottom and felt like there were no options left. I realized that I had subconsciously been seeking help by acting recklessly. When I realized behaving this way was hurting people who loved me, it made me recognize that I had to change, if not for myself, then for them. The music for this song came to life while the guys were waiting for soundcheck to start in Dallas, TX. Years later, this song has gone through the most changes out of any of them but the phone recordings and demos were always referred to as “Dallas.” So being nostalgic like we are, we kept the song title the same.

Below, check out director Caleb Gowett crisp black-and-white video for “Dallas.”

Deep Sage is out 3/15 on Deathwish, Inc.