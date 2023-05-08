It’s been five years since the awesome Florida post-hardcore band Gouge Away released their sophomore album Burnt Sugar, and it’s been three years since they dropped their “Consider” single. Earlier this year, Gouge Away made a surprise return to the stage, playing a couple of songs during a Militarie Gun set in Portland. Today, Gouge Away are back with their first new song in three years, and it’s an ass-kicker.

Gouge Away’s new song is called “Idealized,” and it’s a moody, grungy, intense rocker about reminding other people that you don’t need their approval: “Don’t wanna go through life seeking validation from a stranger or a neighbor or an institution.” The song’s got a slow, heavy tempo. It’s quieter and more melodic than a lot of this band’s past music, but it’s still tough as hell. Here’s what the band says about it:

We wrote this song in a Florida storage unit, somewhere on the timeline between tons of touring and the world shutting down. It’s a culmination of everything we like and always wanted to write, and fits the vibe of where we were at mentally at the time. “Idealized” almost never saw the light of day, but we like this song so much we felt the need to properly record it and put it out into the world. We have been absolutely dying to play it live.

Gouge Away will get a chance to play the song live soon; they’re heading out on an East Coast tour this summer. Below, listen to “Idealized” and check out their tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

7/28 – Miami, FL @ Gramps

7/29 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

7/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

7/31 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

8/02 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

8/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

8/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

8/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

8/06 – Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts

“Idealized” is out now on Deathwish, Inc.