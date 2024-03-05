San Diego’s SeeYouSpaceCowboy specialize in a dramatic, over-the-top version of metalcore that feels almost experimental just because it’s so damn energetic. In 2021, the band released their wild-eyed, ambitious album The Romance Of Affliction, and now they seem poised to go even more bucknuts on their just-announced follow-up Coup De Gráce.

Over the past few months, SeeYouSpaceCowboy have released the singles “Chewing The Scenery” and the nothing, nowhere collab “Rhythm And Rapture.” Both of those songs are on Coup De Gráce, which the band recorded with Matt Squire. So are “Respite For A Tragic Tale” and “Silhouettes In Motion,” the two new ones that they shared today. “Respite For A Tragic Tale” is a dramatic cocktail-jazz number sung by St. Louis industrial artist iRis.EXE, and it transitions directly into the stadium-sized bugout “Silhouettes In Motion.”

In a press release, SYSC leader Connie Sgarbossa has this to say:

This album was a chance for us to refine some of the melodic elements we had recently introduced to the band while also playing around with all things and bringing back reinvented version of past parts of our identity. The hope is that we made something that mixes the innate emotion of post hardcore with the cathartic essence of dancing and allure of cabaret/burlesque in a package reflecting the tale of a city on fire and it’s all to tragic individuals and their indulgence and woes… I hope that people can look at this as a complete expression — not just “Oh, this song has a good breakdown,” but at the whole story, the whole setting, the visuals of it all and the way the music all ties in. I hope they see the creativity of that and the risk we’ve taken by embedding Cowboy with more weirdo outside influences that you usually wouldn’t see from a band like us. It’s like a full, unified creative venture, and something we put a lot of work into, so I hope they appreciate the weirdness of it. I feel like a lot of times people hear clean singing and more melody from a heavy band and think they’re selling out. But no — we’re actually technically weirder on this record than we’ve ever been.

Director Hannah Gray Hall’s video for both “Respite From A Tragic Tale” and “Silhouettes In Motion” shows SeeYouSpaceCowboy’s version of an old-timey burlesque club, and it would’ve probably gotten heavy burn on Fuse in 2007. Below, check out that clip, the Coup De Gráce tracklist, and SeeYouSpaceCowboy’s upcoming tour dates.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Allow Us To Set The Scene”

02 “Subtle Whispers To Take Your Breath Away”

03 “And The Two Slipped Into Shadows”

04 “Red Wine And Discontent”

05 “Lubricant Like Kerosene” (Feat. Kim Dracula)

06 “Respite For A Tragic Tale” (Feat. iRis.EXE)

07 “Silhouettes In Motion”

08 “To The Dance Floor For Shelter” (Feat. Courtney Laplante)

09 “Rhythm And Rapture” (Feat. nothing, nowhere)

10 “Sister With A Gun”

11 “Chewing The Scenery”

12 “Curtain Call”

TOUR DATES:

4/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre *

4/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

4/20 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *

4/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad *

4/23 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

4/24 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *

4/29 – Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post *

4/30 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre *

5/02 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory *

5/03 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazón *

5/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *

5/06 – Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room *

5/07 – Calgary, AB @ Dickens *

5/09 – Winnipeg, MB @ Exchange Event Centre *

5/10 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium *

5/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

5/12 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

5/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme *

5/15 – Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs *

5/16 – London, ON @ London Music Hall *

7/13-14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Sound and Fury Festival

* with Better Lovers, Foreign Hands, & Greyhaven

Coup De Gráce is out 4/19 on Pure Noise.