It’s been five years since Sui Zhen’s most recent album, the excellent Losing, Linda, which she wrote while trying to process the death of her mother. Today, the Melbourne musician has returned with a stunning, sweeping new single called “Sleepless,” 13 minutes worth of ear-bending sounds and ideas and otherworldly intonements. This, too, was unfortunately composed in the wake of tragedy: the unexpected death of Sui Zhen’s son in 2021. Its extended runtime is meant to open a door into the act of grieving. “I could use my voice against the backdrop of beats and bass without needing it to take the shape of words,” she shared in a statement. “I would let my sorrow take centrestage.” Listen below.

“Sleeping” is out now via Cascine.