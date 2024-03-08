Marie Ulven is getting ready to release the new Girl In Red album I’m Doing It Again Baby!. Last month, the Norwegian pop singer shared “Too Much,” and today she’s releasing the title track.

Girl In Red has evolved a lot since its conception; her hits “we fell in love in october” and “i wanna be your girlfriend” came out when she was just a teenager, and were hushed, poignant ballads with memorable melodies. Her debut full-length If I Could Make It Go Quiet experimented with louder, glitchier pop sounds, and “Doing It Again Baby” ups the ante. It’s an in-your-face anthem, bursting with Ulven’s signature weird touch. Hear it below.

I’m Doing It Again Baby! is out 4/12 via Columbia.