In recent years, artists from Summer Walker to Dolly Parton have covered songs with assistance from the original artist. The latest to attempt the feat is Sheryl Crow, who has recorded a new take of Peter Gabriel’s 1992 hit “Digging In The Dirt” featuring Gabriel himself. It’s the latest single from Crow’s imminent new album Evolution, recorded with producer Mike Elizondo.

“Peter Gabriel’s ‘Digging in the Dirt’ has meant so much to me,” Crow wrote on TikTok in January, captioning studio footage of the recording session. “What a joy to get to record one last song for the ‘Evolution’ record with Mike Elizondo this week.”

Today she shared a longer statement:

Peter’s song is the one that started me on this whole process of making my new album Evolution, the first song I brought to Mike Elizondo. The idea of self-examination to understand our wounds and flaws and how they affect our daily lives really resonated with me, because that process can lead to self-healing. But it can be messy, it feels like digging in the dirt. Peter’s lyrics express that so beautifully, with this just ridiculous groove driving underneath. When he agreed to sing on my cover of “Digging In The Dirt,” it just blew me away, and ironically it ended up being the last song we finished for the album. It’s such an honor to have him perform on this song which really means so much to me, and there is nobody in the world who sings like Peter Gabriel.

Hear Crow’s cover and Gabriel’s original below.

Evolution is out 3/29 via Old Green Barn/Big Machine.