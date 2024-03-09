Every year, Jacksonville hosts a pop culture convention called Collective Con, which celebrates music, anime, cosplay, comic books, and more. On Friday night, Joyce Manor played the event until their set was shut down due to moshing and crowdsurfing.

The show was originally supposed to transpire at Underbelly before being moved to The Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center. The Torrance band was performing with local punk bands Glazed and Porch Coffin. On X, fans say cops rushed into the Joyce Manor pit shortly after their set began. At one point, someone who worked at the venue went onstage to say, “No one going up in the air. Just take it easier,” and fans booed him.

As Joyce Manor attempted to play “Constant Headache,” a security guard stood onstage to stop crowdsurfers and stagedivers. Not long after, Joyce Manor announced that the show was shut down by the fire marshall. Cops detained concertgoers, and one video depicts police officers holding a handcuffed person to the floor. One fan was reportedly arrested.

Glazed shared a statement to X, saying, “Fuck @JSOPIO and security at the Prime Osborn Center for violently handling people at the Joyce Manor show.”

A Reddit user gave their account of the show:

shouldn’t have ever moved the venue. convention center clearly didn’t research before agreeing to move the show to their building. had who is assuming was an event organizer come on stage 5 mins into the set and tell everyone to stop moshing/crowd surfing so we could “have a safe show” to which people booed and cursed him off stage. few mins later they planted a security guard in the middle of the stage to throw people off if they got on stage to dive/crowd surf. ended up forcefully escorting a few off stage. minutes later the band announced the fire marshall was shutting the show down. i left pretty soon after that because i could tell it was gonna be bad news if i hung around, but my friends and i walked outside to what had to be at LEAST 10-13 cop cars lit up. that’s when the arrests started happening and a whole army attacking a bunch of kids who did nothing wrong. imagine going to see your favorite band and walking out in cuffs for having a good time. the osborn center encouraged police brutality tonight (also the only arrests i saw were people of color, no surprise there. holds up for jacksonville police.) and called law enforcement for NOTHING. huge shame on them for being so unprepared, impatient and judgmental. kinda scared what the outcome was for JM. wonder if they got in trouble.

Joyce Manor have not yet released a statement.

Fuck @JSOPIO and security at the Prime Osborn Center for violently handling people at the Joyce Manor show — Gateway Band (@glazedfl) March 9, 2024

crowd at joyce manor was genuinely tame as hell in terms of moshing until jso rushed in after maybe 2 minutes? even the band members said to take down the barricades but pigs wanted to beat up kids so bad they stayed in the pit to yell at ppl bumping into them — abby (@parakissluver) March 9, 2024

So I just saw half a Joyce Manor show because the fire marshal shut it down because of the pit. Weird night. — Moose Chaos (@Benoit_Ballss) March 9, 2024

Security decided to post up on stage while Joyce Manor was playing Constant Headache and then shut down the show pic.twitter.com/5q72kWi2WL — Nik (@nikrodriguez_) March 9, 2024

@JoyceManor @glazedfl @porchcoffin @CollectiveConFL @JSOPIO who the fuck booked a punk show and expected people not to mosh?? Fucking incredible. all cops are bastards and that includes security guards. I wish I was recording when they fucking took this innocent guy down. pic.twitter.com/2zU39M5nNK — dave (@drizzle_dave) March 9, 2024

can’t believe cops just started taking random fans to the ground at the Joyce Manor show tonight, forcefully shoving them into cops cars just because they got bumped into IN THE MIDDLE OF THE PIT and people weren’t clearing out fast enough. ACAB ACAB ACAB ACAB ACAB ACAB ACAB ACAB — Far From Home Records (@farfromhomerec) March 9, 2024