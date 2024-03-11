Right now, we’re seeing a whole wave of bands coming out of the hardcore scene making music that isn’t especially tough. Instead, groups like Koyo, One Step Closer, and Anxious — all of whom are on a triple-headliner tour together at the moment — are drawing on emo and pop-punk, making a sweet and nostalgic form of melodic hardcore. (This is not a new thing, but there’s been more of it lately.) Southern California’s Stateside, who are about to join that triple-headliner tour as opener, fit right into that wave.

Stateside released the impressive EP It’s What We Do last year. Today they follow that song with the surging, sincere, catchy new track “Since Last Season,” which has some serious New Found Glory energy working for it. (The band’s name is a Crime In Stereo reference, so that’s in there, too.) We’ll have more on the Koyo/One Step Closer/Anxious tour in our next hardcore column, but if you’re going to any of the remaining shows, it’s worth arriving early to catch Stateside. Below, listen to “Since Last Season” and check out the band’s tour dates.

<a href="https://newmoralityzine.bandcamp.com/track/since-last-season">Since Last Season by STATESIDE</a>

TOUR DATES:

3/12 Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray Arcade ^

3/13 Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi ^

3/15 Cleveland, OH @ Foundry ^

3/16 Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme ^

3/17 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground ^

3/19 London, ON @ Rum Runners ^

3/20 Detroit, MI @ Edgemen ^

3/22 Louisville, KY @ LBD Festival

3/23 Nashville, TN @ The End ^

3/24 Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory ^

3/26 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church ^

3/27 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair ^

3/28 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch ^

^ with Koyo, One Step Closer, & Anxious

“Since Last Season” is out now on New Morality Zine.