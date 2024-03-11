Big Thief singer-songwriter Adrianne Lenker’s new solo album Bright Future is dropping next week, but she’s got another new release out today. A six-song demos collection called i won’t let go of your hand is available now at Bandcamp, to buy but not to stream. All proceeds will go to Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund.

On Instagram, Lenker shared a statement about the Israel’s war campaign in Palestine, attached to an image reading “CEASEFIRE NOW.” Here’s her message:

Everything I think to say feels like it is less than a micro-fraction of the power that is needed to convey the message. I can’t express how sad and angry I am about this ongoing violence towards Palestinians. The killing must stop. The need for a ceasefire is beyond urgent. Permanent Ceasefire Now! Today I’m releasing a new collection of songs I cherish, which were recorded in the moments they were written. You can purchase this record on Bandcamp, and 100% of the proceeds will go towards the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund.

Lenker’s ceasefire statement calling for a ceasefire comes two years after Big Thief were embroiled in a controversy related to Israel. In 2022, the band scheduled two performances in Israel, where their bassist Max Oleartchik was born and currently lives. The announcement of the gigs inspired intense social media blowback, which occasioned a statement from the band defending their decision to play in Tel Aviv. Ultimately, as backlash continued, the band canceled the concerts.

In a New York Times profile published today, Lenker addresses Big Thief’s Israel controversy. According to writer Jeremy Gordon, Lenker volunteered without prompting that it was “naïve and not thought out” to believe they could announce shows in Israel without facing criticism, and that the resulting backlash caused turmoil within the band that could have resulted in a breakup. They came to the decision to cancel the concerts by reaching out to “people who are smarter than us.” She expressed gratitude that the situation reminded her, “All right, I have to work on myself, always.”