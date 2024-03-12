A few weeks back, the Arizona death metal band Gatecreeper released a new single, “Caught In The Treads,” and now they’ve announced a brand-new album, Dark Superstition, which will be out in May. “Many of the songs incorporate supernatural ideas with my own experiences,” the band’s vocalist Chase H. Mason shared. “But the title itself is a reference to the Superstition Mountains in our home state of Arizona. It’s a beautiful mountain range surrounded by tragedy and legends of hidden fortune.”

Today, they’re sharing a new track, “The Black Curtain.” “It’s about being trapped between living and dying,” Mason said. “A soul trapped in purgatory begging to be brought back by a supernatural force.”

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dead Star”

02 “Oblivion”

03 “The Black Curtain”

04 “Masterpiece Of Chaos”

05 “Superstitious Vision”

06 “A Chilling Aura”

07 “Caught In The Treads”

08 “Flesh Habit”

09 “Mistaken For Dead”

10 “Tears Fall From The Sky”

TOUR DATES:

03/22 Tokyo, JP @ Earthdom

03/23 Seoul, KR @ Club Victim

03/24 Bangkok, TH @ Mr. Fox Live House

03/27 Ho Chi Minh,VN @ Coco Bango

03/29 Hong Kong, CN @ Music Zone

03/30 Manila, PH @ Eastside by Sandu

03/31 Singapore @ Esplanade Annexe

04/02 Auckland, NZ @ Whammy Bar

04/04 Gold Coast, AU @ Vinnie’s Dive Bar

04/05 Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside

04/06 Newcastle @ Newcastle Hotel

04/07 Sydney, AU @ Crowbar

04/09 Wollongong, AU @ Dicey Riley’s

04/10 Canberra, AU @ The Basement

04/11 Melbourne, AU @ Prince Bandroom

04/12 Frankston, AU @ Singing Bird Studios

04/13 Adelaide, AU @ Unibar

04/14 Perth, AU @ Lynott’s Lounge

05/01 Portland, ME @ State Theatre

05/02 Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

05/03 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

05/04 Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

05/05 Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

05/07 Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

05/08 Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall

05/09 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead

05/10 Daytona, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

05/12 Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

05/14 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

05/16 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

05/17 Buffalo, NY @ The Town Ballroom

05/19 Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Metal Fest

05/21 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews

05/22 St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn

05/23 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

05/24 Austin, TX @ Emo’s

05/25 Houston, TX @ House of Blues

05/26 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/02 Manchester, UK @ Damnation Festival

Dark Superstition is out 5/17 via Nuclear Blast Records.