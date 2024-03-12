Gatecreeper – “The Black Curtain”
A few weeks back, the Arizona death metal band Gatecreeper released a new single, “Caught In The Treads,” and now they’ve announced a brand-new album, Dark Superstition, which will be out in May. “Many of the songs incorporate supernatural ideas with my own experiences,” the band’s vocalist Chase H. Mason shared. “But the title itself is a reference to the Superstition Mountains in our home state of Arizona. It’s a beautiful mountain range surrounded by tragedy and legends of hidden fortune.”
Today, they’re sharing a new track, “The Black Curtain.” “It’s about being trapped between living and dying,” Mason said. “A soul trapped in purgatory begging to be brought back by a supernatural force.”
Check it out below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Dead Star”
02 “Oblivion”
03 “The Black Curtain”
04 “Masterpiece Of Chaos”
05 “Superstitious Vision”
06 “A Chilling Aura”
07 “Caught In The Treads”
08 “Flesh Habit”
09 “Mistaken For Dead”
10 “Tears Fall From The Sky”
TOUR DATES:
03/22 Tokyo, JP @ Earthdom
03/23 Seoul, KR @ Club Victim
03/24 Bangkok, TH @ Mr. Fox Live House
03/27 Ho Chi Minh,VN @ Coco Bango
03/29 Hong Kong, CN @ Music Zone
03/30 Manila, PH @ Eastside by Sandu
03/31 Singapore @ Esplanade Annexe
04/02 Auckland, NZ @ Whammy Bar
04/04 Gold Coast, AU @ Vinnie’s Dive Bar
04/05 Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside
04/06 Newcastle @ Newcastle Hotel
04/07 Sydney, AU @ Crowbar
04/09 Wollongong, AU @ Dicey Riley’s
04/10 Canberra, AU @ The Basement
04/11 Melbourne, AU @ Prince Bandroom
04/12 Frankston, AU @ Singing Bird Studios
04/13 Adelaide, AU @ Unibar
04/14 Perth, AU @ Lynott’s Lounge
05/01 Portland, ME @ State Theatre
05/02 Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
05/03 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
05/04 Wilmington, DE @ The Queen
05/05 Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
05/07 Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
05/08 Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall
05/09 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead
05/10 Daytona, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
05/12 Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
05/14 Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
05/16 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
05/17 Buffalo, NY @ The Town Ballroom
05/19 Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Metal Fest
05/21 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews
05/22 St. Louis, MO @ The Hawthorn
05/23 Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
05/24 Austin, TX @ Emo’s
05/25 Houston, TX @ House of Blues
05/26 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
11/02 Manchester, UK @ Damnation Festival
Dark Superstition is out 5/17 via Nuclear Blast Records.