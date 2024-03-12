Westside Gunn Can’t Stop Shining

West acts as an executive producer and curator of sorts, ensuring all these records are as cinematic as possible, carry a surrealistic sense of humor, and nail the aesthetic of being raw like cocaine from the days when big Pablo was still breathing. In many ways he’s doing what the RZA did while steering the Wu Tang ship across the 1990s and 2000s. West’s track record of solo releases has arguably surpassed the man behind Bobby Digital, with projects like Pray For Paris, Fly God Is An Awesome God, Fly God, and Supreme Blientele all rightly seen as contemporary cult-classics.

When West performed with Benny and Conway on Jimmy Fallon back in 2020, a catatonically depressed-looking East Buffalo-based homeless woman (the late Clara “Clare” Gomez”) was beamed on the screen behind the trio. It was a telling artistic statement: West tells me it is important to “remind” America of the people (junkies, the homeless, the vulnerable) its policies have ruined. Having studied how the likes of Warhol and Basquiat transformed mundane, everyday inner-city occurrences (such as eating out of soup cans, or dustheads smoking PCP) into something prestigious, West has similarly found a way to transform the bleak realities of hood rap into high art.

Some of his vinyls go for a whopping $2000+ on Discogs, treated by rap Redditors like they’re boom-bap Holy Grails. I sense he gets a kick out of altering the balance that decides what we tend to discard or value highly enough to auction on the marbled floors of Sotheby’s. “When you see Eastside Flip on my artwork, you see the struggle and you see where we came from. This is Buffalo! This is the rawness of Buffalo!” he explains. “I want to show that these things can still be of high value. [Changing that balance] is really important.”

Yet it’s also fair to say not every single thing West creates has been met with open critical arms. Last year’s AND THEN YOU PRAY FOR ME album was an ambitious leap into more of a trap sound, but some of those used to the more brooding, shuffling Griselda speeds understandably found it a little jarring. This project was at its best when West shot straight from the hip, like on elegant highlight “Kitchen Lights,” where he sang his own take on the teary-eyed blues. On this immaculately introspective song, West powerfully recalls eating grilled government cheeses while watching his “moms get beat” and “roaches crawling / crack pipes on the bathroom sink.” Just like its more celebrated predecessor, Pray For Paris, the artwork of this new album was a result of the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh rejigging Baroque and Renaissance-era paintings so they included Griselda-themed bling.

West’s Hitler Wears Hermes album series has also courted consistent online controversy over recent years, with some unable to see past artwork that presents a Nazi mass murderer as a goofy figure. The title is a spin on the phrase “The Devil Wears Prada,” and West agrees it is intended as a statement about the innate ridiculousness of the kinds of people (coked-out, genocidal dictators) who tend to be able to afford to live lavish lifestyles. To him, it is anything other than antisemitic. However, it’s also easy to feel the pain of his detractors, especially at a time when antisemitism is on the rise.

“You can sit here and paint a picture of the devil, but that doesn’t mean you believe in him,” West claims, defending the title during our conversation. “If I really believed in Hitler, I would be going around with a skinhead and a swastika on my back with ugly high boots. That title doesn’t reflect my beliefs at all. I have never glorified that man in my raps, ever. It’s just art. I know my heart and I know what I do. I don’t come with anything malicious in my mind. I hope the people can see that.”

Whatever West does next (and we’ll have more on that later on in our Q&A), it’s sure to continue to keep tongues wagging and to push hip hop culture forward. “People are always ready to hear Westside Gunn, as my music makes their lives a whole lot better!” he explains with a typically Adonis-level confidence. “I am a living legend. I am culture.” Looking ahead to his plans for the rest of the 2020s, I went deep with Westside Gunn. We talked about cartoonish ad-libs, The American Dream, not being able to trust people, and why he feels an affinity with Batman’s arch-nemesis, the Joker. The following conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

“DOOT DOOT DOOT DOOT! SKIRRRRTTTTTTT! BOOM BOOM BOOM!” In a Westside Gunn song each of these words transforms noises associated with real-life chaos – such as fired bullets or high speed races with cops – into something surreal and hilarious. Why are those ad-libs so important to you?

WESTSIDE GUNN: I guess they came naturally as I got better at rhyming. If people hear my first projects, you don’t hear ad-libs as much. But as I developed more into the Fly God alter-ego, I got more comfortable and was feeling a different vibe. It started pouring out of me, naturally. Once I started doing them, it became even bigger than I ever thought; it is damn near iconic now! The ad-libs have gone global! I love it man. Those ad libs are crazy. I look at them like the seasoning for a great meal.

I wanted to go back this lyric on the Madlib-produced “Gunnlib,” where you said: “I walked on water way before Jesus”. When I hear a lyric like that, or you saying you can conjure up thunder and lightning, it makes me feel invincible. In a way, do you feel more like a life coach when you rap?

WESTSIDE GUNN: For sure. My raps are like sermons. They make other people feel confident about themselves and more relaxed. The whole Fly God imagery: me as a kid, eight years old, with the thorns on my head? Well, it’s the image of Jesus! I feel that is what I am to hip-hop. Hip-hop was one-dimensional. It was so predictable and one-dimensional before Westside Gunn came! Everyone sounded the same, and it was just like: What happened to the pure essence of being you and doing what you want to do!? Giving them that raw sound! I felt like it was my duty to bring it back.

At that time everyone just cared about being popular and sales and wanting that attention. It felt like an agenda. I just wanted to show that: nah man, there is style to this. This is actually an art. It is worth something! It is worth more than you think!’ I even wanted to show people on the underground at that time, the power is in our hands. I wanted to show people it could be done and they could take care of their family without changing their street sound. They don’t need to sell their soul to get a dollar; they can still be rich just by being themselves and selling some vinyl.

You once rapped “Moms was a basehead/ Blame it on Reagan.” Yes, you gloat in your raps, but I think it’s to show just how far you’ve traveled in life, right? It is very, very powerful gloating.

WESTSIDE GUNN: I’ve been to prison twice, bro, but I always remained optimistic! You never know when your time is going to come, so the one thing you have to realize and live with is this: patience. If you don’t live with patience then you can crash and burn. I’ve seen a lot of people with their backs against the wall and they don’t have any patience, and they go back to hustling and now they’ve got life in prison.

I’m someone who laughs in the face of disaster, you know? I am like the good, bad guy. In The Dark Knight, look at how bad the Joker is? But you still love the Joker! You actually love the Joker way more than Batman. That’s Westside Gunn, too.