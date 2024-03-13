Chanel Beads – “Embarrassed Dog”

Chanel Beads – “Embarrassed Dog”

Last month, Shane Lavers announced his debut Chanel Beads album Your Day Will Come. The New York musician shared “Idea June,” and today he’s releasing “Embarrassed Dog” with a music video directed by Robbie Barnett.

“Embarrassed Dog” is another warped, idiosyncratic tune from the unpredictable artist. It features backing vocals by his live bandmate Maya McGrory and violin from Zachary Paul. Watch the video for it below.

Your Day Will Come is out 4/19 on Jagjaguwar.

