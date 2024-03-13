On Valentine’s Day last month, Hana Vu fittingly announced her new album Romanticism. The LA indie rock musician shared the lead single “Care,” and today she’s releasing “Hammer” with a music video directed by Henry Kaplan.

“I do plead with the world, or the universe, in writing,” Vu said in a statement. “My writing of songs is where I feel inclined to ask questions and look for answers within myself. ‘Hammer’ is one of the first songs I wrote for this record. It’s one of those songs you write to yourself amidst existential crisis. Maybe that’s what all songs are.”

The music video was loosely inspired by Francis Ford Coppola’s 1974 film The Conversation, consisting of the same scenes on loop until finally the pattern is broken. Read what Kaplan said about it:

“Hammer” does the thing that I love most about Hana’s music: it expresses something primal, almost indescribable, about what it’s like to be alive. I wanted the video to somehow tap into that anxious, existential energy. I thought about what it’s like when you’re going through something, when every moment seems to loop endlessly in your brain until you manage to somehow find release. This innocent ‘thought’ led to Hana doing 50+ takes of herself running up to her jilted Scorpio ex’s door.

Watch the video below.

Romanticism is out 5/3 on Ghostly International.