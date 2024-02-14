In 2021, the Los Angeles indie rock musician Hana Vu impressed a whole lot of people with her debut album Public Storage. Today, she’s announcing her follow-up LP Romanticism, set to come out this spring. Vu co-produced the album with past collaborator Jackson Phillips. Vu says, “I’m just trying to convey my perspective as boldly as possible — to succinctly crystallize how it feels to be young, but also to be deeply sad.” She’s just shared first single “Care.”

“Care” is a fuzzy, emotionally wracked indie-pop song, and it’s got a genuinely upsetting video from the great director Maegan Houang. The clip, inspired by the Artemisia Gentileschi paintings “Judith Beheading Holofernes” and “Judith, Her Maid and Holofernes Head,” starts out with the image of Vu’s rotting severed head singing the song, and it goes back in time to depict her murder. Below, check out the “Care” video and the Romanticism tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Look Alive”

02 “Hammer”

03 “Alone”

04 “22”

05 “Care”

06 “How It Goes”

07 “Dreams”

08 “Find Me Under Wilted Trees”

09 “Airplane”

10 “Play”

11 “I Draw A Heart”

12 “Love”

Romanticism is out 5/3 on Ghostly International.