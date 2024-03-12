Eric Carmen Dead At 74

Eric Carmen, the musician most known for the hits “All By Myself” and “Hungry Eyes” and his role as frontman of power-pop band the Raspberries, has died. He passed away in his sleep over the weekend, according to a statement from his wife Amy. Carmen was 74.

On Carmen’s official website, Amy wrote:

It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen. Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend. It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy. Please respect the family’s privacy as we mourn our enormous loss. “Love Is All That Matters…Faithful and Forever” —Amy Carmen

Eric Carmen was born in Cleveland, Ohio. In college, he was in the local band Cyrus Erie, whose members merged with players in a popular group called the Choir to form the Raspberries in 1970. Influenced by the British Invasion groups like the Beatles and the Who, the Raspberries are credited with helping pioneer the power-pop movement. The first lineup of the Raspberries had Carmen on rhythm guitar, vocals, and piano, Jim Bonfanti on drums, Wally Bryson on lead guitar and vocals, and John Aleksic on bass. After Aleksic left and Dave Smalley joined, a major label bidding war transpired and they signed to Capitol Records.

Their first LP, 1972’s self-titled, contained their biggest hit, “Go All The Way.” Two albums later, there was tension regarding Carmen’s dominance in the band and Bryson and Smalley’s contributions. After another album called Slide 3, Smalley was kicked out and Bonfanti subsequently left. Bassist Scott McCarl and drummer Michael McBride served as replacements and the Raspberries put out Starting Over in April 1975, their last record before disbanding.

Carmen found success in his solo career especially with 1975’s “All By Myself,” the first single from his debut album, which also became a hit for Celine Dion in 1996. Over the next few years, he shared three more LPs: 1977’s Boats Against The Current, 1978’s Change Of Heart, and 1980’s Tonight You’re Mine. His most famous song was 1987’s “Hungry Eyes” from Dirty Dancing. In 2000, he released his last solo album I Was Born To Love You. Also that year, he toured with Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band.

The Raspberries performed a reunion concert in 2004 at the House Of Blues in Cleveland. They played a short tour the following year.