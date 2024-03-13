Allison Russell, Brittany Howard, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, and dozens more have come together to release “Tennessee Rise” in support of Senate candidate Gloria Johnson, one of the “Tennessee Three” who is now running for a Senate seat in the upcoming election. Russell spearheaded the recording of “Tennessee Rise,” and she recruited a stacked group of singers for it. It was recorded at Sound Emporium Studio in Nashville. Here’s the full list:

Allison Russell, Amanda Shires, Beth Nielsen Chapman, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Brittney Spencer, Brooke Eden, Denitia, Devon Gilfillian, Elizabeth Cook, Emmylou Harris, Erin Rae, Fancy Hagood, Jaimee Harris, Julie Williams, Kam Franklin, Katie Pruitt, Kyshona Armstrong, Langhorne Slim, Lilly Winwood, Lucie Silvas, Maren Morris, Mary Gauthier, Meghan Linsey, Meghan McCormick, Mya Byrne, MORGXN, Paul McDonald, Phillip-Michael Scales, Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, Sara Van Buskirk, Shelly Colvin, Tre Burt and Wade Sapp.

Check it out below.

“Tennessee Rise” is out now.