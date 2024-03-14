Last month, Kelly Moran announced a new album, Moves In The Field, and shared its lead single “Butterfly Phase.” Today, she’s back with another track, “Sodalis (II),” a reimagined version of her 2020 track “Sodalis,” which originally appeared on a compilation from Field Works. This one was made with the Yamaha Disklavier, the instrumental inspiration for much of the album.

“Initially written as a track for prepared piano, ‘Sodalis’ has evolved into a lush, tender duet for myself and the player-piano,” Moran shared, continuing:

To create this version, I recorded a solo arrangement of the piece on the player-piano, and then orchestrated harmonies and patterns that interlock with my parts and dance around the entire range of the piano. Composing this piece was an exploration in making the piano sound as rich, resonant, and emotive as possible. It was the first arrangement I made of my music for player-piano, and the creative possibilities of the process made me realize this was the right direction for my album.

Watch a performance video for it below.

Moves In The Field is out 3/29 via Warp.