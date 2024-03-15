Last month, Mark Knopfler announced an ambitious endeavor: He recruited 54 famous rock guitarists to perform a new version of “Going Home: Theme From Local Hero.”

That illustrious crew includes what is reportedly the final recording from the late Jeff Beck, plus contributions from Bruce Springsteen, Slash, David Gilmour, Brian May, Eric Clapton, Sting, Sheryl Crow, Buddy Guy, Joan Jett, Nile Rodgers, Pete Townshend, Tony Iommi, Duane Eddy, Ronnie Wood, Peter Frampton, Joe Walsh, Joan Armatrading, Steve Vai, and Tom Morello. The song also features the Who’s Roger Daltrey on harmonica, and Ringo Starr and his son Zak Starkey on drums.

It was produced by Knopfler’s longtime collaborator Guy Fletcher. “What I really want to do, more than anything else, is just to thank each and every one for this sterling response,” Knopfler shared. “I really had no idea that it was going to be like this. It hit Guy and I quite early on that we had to extend this piece somehow, to take in the number of people who joined in.”

The song had its worldwide premiere at a Newcastle United game earlier this month. “That reception for the new version of ‘Going Home’ from the Newcastle fans was something that will live with me forever,” he said. “can’t tell you what it means to me for the song to be so integral to this region. It’s a fantastic thing, it’s something I can be proud of forever. I’ve tried to get people to imagine what it’s like. It’s a tremendous feeling to be in St James Park when it plays.”

“Going Home: Theme From Local Hero” is a benefit single to raise funds for Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.