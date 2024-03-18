Even in the Drugs’ earliest days, Granduciel had established himself as a sonic wizard prone to digging deep, deep into this material before presenting it to the public; for Slave Ambient, he used to walk the streets of Philadelphia with the album’s various loops and drones on repeat until the songs revealed themselves to him. By the time I was talking to him in 2014, he was already fending off the “perfectionist” label. But it was also already clear then that he had a vision beyond what we’d known thus far. That he had to go through this process of creation and destruction in order to get to a new sound for the War On Drugs, something that would go somewhere else, say something bigger. Here was another thing he told me during that visit: “I didn’t feel like I was contributing to the canon in the way I wanted to. I stumbled upon finishing Slave Ambient. I wasn’t really saying anything.”

Much was made of exactly how Granduciel seemed to be interacting with music history once people heard Lost In The Dream. While there had already been an entrancing fusion afoot on prior Drugs released — Dylan sneers and Springsteen melodies carried upon motorik pulses and hissing atmospherics and phantasmagoric guitars — Lost In The Dream conjured stranger reference points. By 2014, we had been through enough retro revival cycles that much of the mainstream pop narratives seemed to have been mined over and over. But in Lost In The Dream, people heard Dire Straits, and Don Henley, and Bruce Hornsby. It was the sound of classic rock’s dying breaths, a transitional time in the ’80s where counterculture figures and aging boomers tried to adapt to the new technologies and ethos of the era. This is, historically, not considered many of these artists’ peaks, and Granduciel often seemed to chafe at the comparisons. When I spoke to him, he was much more interested in nerding out over the Waterboys’ Fisherman’s Blues.

Nevertheless, Granduciel was tapping into something from that canon. Once the Drugs settled on more of an established sound with Lost In The Dream and onwards, there’s been a tendency to reduce them to classic rock revivalists. But rather, what was going on here was an alchemical collapse of various strains and histories, remade from a modern viewpoint that could only be reached by rifling through the more shadowy corners of our ever-present past. Occasionally, that meant Granduciel wrote something that sounded like a long-lost classic, his now-infamous “Woo!”-fueled burner “Red Eyes” or the timeless ballad of “Eyes To The Wind.” Elsewhere, he invited you to wade through memory with him, as on the otherworldly epics “Under The Pressure” and “An Ocean In Between The Waves.”

The end result was an album hazier and looser than its predecessor — incredibly, Granduciel’s painstaking solo process somehow allowed Lost In The Dream a lived-in quality that convincingly misdirected one into believing it was the product of a band playing together in a room. This was still essentially the work of one man, isolated and insular, but whether in the album’s stylistic pivots or perceived reference points, Lost In The Dream sounded like a band conversing on well-worn American mythologies of wanderlust and frontiers as mechanisms for reinvention.

I’m still not sure that Granduciel was “saying” anything bigger than on Wagonwheel Blues or Slave Ambient — at least not in any macro narrative way, or in any sort of theoretical analysis of the simultaneous nostalgia triggers and implosions driving his music. When I Don’t Live Here Anymore came out in 2021, Granduciel remarked on how he’d really spent more time on the lyrics, and you could hear a more distinct touch than the placeholders he’d often favored before. But returning to Lost In The Dream now, and understanding it as the fulcrum in the middle of the Drugs’ arc, there is a poignance to much of Granduciel’s writing. What he’d made here was a bigger personal statement.

Granduciel’s battle with anxiety didn’t erupt out of nowhere. On the other side of heavy touring behind Slave Ambient, and on the other side of 30, he found himself beset by questions. When I was reporting that feature in 2014, he and I sat and ate a late-night dinner in a bar after a day spent in the studio. He wondered aloud what he wanted from his life, whether he wanted a family, whether he wanted to stand still more, whether he wanted to keep making music or whether he could be of more service to the world in some other way. He fantasized about leaving the rock ‘n’ roll life behind to run a soup kitchen.

In the interim, he had responded to those questions by throwing himself into the making of Lost In The Dream, adding a melancholic tinge to the title. The man I met then seemed a little relieved, a little worn out, and was seemingly just learning how to embrace life a bit. But what happened next, one would imagine, upended many of the questions Granduciel once asked himself.

Lost In The Dream arrived to acclaim across the board. This band that had once been a Philly curio suddenly ascended to a far broader notoriety. They topped 2014’s end-of-year lists, their songs appeared in an array of TV shows and movies, and they even somehow became the subject of Mark Kozelek’s ire, who decided to follow his own moment of runaway critical goodwill by kicking off a long self-immolation by lashing out at the War On Drugs. But if any snide naysayers might’ve agreed with Kozelek’s “beer commercial” dig, it didn’t matter. Lost In The Dream led to further conquests. The Drugs signed to a major label, who gave them the budget to make the blown-out marvel A Deeper Understanding; that album in turn won the Drugs a Grammy. By the time Granduciel returned with I Don’t Live Here Anymore, he had been partnered with an actress for years. He had indeed become a father. And the Drugs had played to sprawling fields of fans, far beyond the tiny clubs you could still find them in during the spring of 2014. No longer manipulators of bygone arena rock aesthetics, the band were themselves now some other kind of contemporary breed of arena rock.

None of this seemed at plausible back then. We were excited for Lost In The Dream, but nobody thought the War On Drugs were poised to become one of the only big new rock bands of their generation. It’s hard to rank an album like Lost In The Dream against what came before or after for those very reasons. For those of us who were along for the whole ride, it will always be a sentimental moment, watching this band transform into something entirely new. For my money, I Don’t Live Here Anymore might be Granduciel’s best work front to back, the one where he dialed in everything he’s about just right. But there will always be a way in which Lost In The Dream is closer to my heart, as a fan who spent a lot of listless twentysomething years driving around America listening to Granduciel’s music. We watch artists evolve all the time. But it’s another thing when you see an artist go to the brink, break down, and come into their own. It’s another thing when you see an artist enter the canon.