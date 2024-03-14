Malugi, Nils Hoffmann, & Session Victim Threw A German Electronic Music Rave At SXSW

The two playfully sparred with their headbanging, looking to each other throughout their set to maintain a level of pure enthusiasm. In a second’s glance one might have missed when Reiling pulled out his bass, playing live alongside a pulsing electronic background that shifted from celestial to technicolored grooves. Were they impressed by each other tonight? “I was impressed by Matthias,” Freer chuckled. “You can actually play the bass and that’s nice!” Reiling grinned: “I have my moments.”

It should be noted that Session Victim have a few ways of performing; they do vinyl DJ sets, and they also perform their own works. They mentioned how they’ve been in the US for over a week now performing a DJ tour. “We played records, no shows,” Freer said. “But now we brought out the live set,” Reiling added. The duo paired Reiling’s live bass with a few drum machines and a range of laptop instruments that, as detailed by Freer, they “can rearrange and sort of dub that and play it in different ways and orders. During the live set, we can play harder or softer and go other ways. So it’s always a bit of improvisation.”

Reiling continued earnestly, “It can also go wrong. And it does sometimes.” The duo rehearsed tonight’s show, but when performing they expect to leave the script early when things are going right and embrace freedom of the present moment. “The longer we do this, the more room for error we are leaving,” Freer said. “If we’re not excited or we have to be on our toes to play, I think we agree, there’s no way to excite the audience.” Reiling agreed with a grin and his low-pitched laugh.