Brian Eno contributed some previously unreleased tracks to Eno, the Gary Hustwit-directed documentary about his life and creative process that premiered at Sundance a couple months ago. Eno is scheduled to screen at a bunch of different places in the coming months — see here — and each instance will be slightly different due to the director’s use of generative AI to ensure no two screenings are exactly the same.

The official soundtrack accompaniment to Eno will be released in April, and it includes three unheard tracks. Eno already shared one of them, “Lighthouse #429,” last month, and today he’s offering up another one, “All I Remember.” Check it out below.

The Eno soundtrack is out 4/19 via UMR.