Watch Ray Parker Jr., Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, Jimmy Fallon, The Roots Play “Ghostbusters” On Classroom Instruments

Sometimes Jimmy Fallon joins the Roots, who are The Tonight Show‘s house band, for a song performed on classroom instruments with famous guests. In 2019, Pete Townsend and Roger Daltrey teamed up with them for an idiosyncratic performance of “Won’t Get Fooled Again.” Last night, Fallon and the Roots linked up with original Ghostbusters Bill Murray and Ernie Hudson as well as singer Ray Parker Jr. for his classic “Ghostbusters.”

There’s several kazoos, a woodblock, a triangle, a cowbell, a xylophone, and more adding energy to the enthusiastic rendition. Hopefully they didn’t take too much attention from Sleater-Kinney, who performed “Untidy Creature” as musical guests on the episode. Murray and Hudson were guests on the show, interrupting Fallon’s monologue to promote their upcoming film Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire and giving him advice about wielding a Ghostbusters Proton Pack. Watch clips below.