The Brooklyn musician Alena Spanger used to lead the band Tiny Hazard, and now she’s working on her own. Later this week, Spanger will release her solo debut Fire Escape. She recorded it with her former bandmate Ryan Weiner producing most of the record, with peers like Ava Luna’s Carlos Hernandez and Office Culture’s Winston Cook-Wilson also helping out. Today, she’s shared a new song.

Alena Spanger has already shared a few tracks from the new album — “Agios,” “Difficult People,” “All That I Wanted” — and they show an artist who does interesting, idiosyncratic things with the form of folky singer-songwriter music. Spanger’s voice is high and ghostly, and she sings with conversational ease over obliquely arranged bleeps and horns and strings. “Steady Song” closes the album, and it’s about learning to find balance between the highs and lows. Listen below.

Fire Escape is out 3/22 on Ruination Record Co.