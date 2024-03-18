Watch The Trailer For 2 Tone Scene Drama Series This Town

BBC has shared a trailer for Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s upcoming six-part series This Town, which focuses on the 2-tone ska music scene in ’80s Coventry and Birmingham. The cast has Michelle Dockery, Nicholas Pinnock, David Dawson, Levi Brown, and more, and original music by Dan Carey and Kae Tempest.

The synopsis reads, “This Town opens in 1981 at a moment of huge social tension and unrest. Against this backdrop, it tells the story of a group of young people fighting to choose their own paths in life, each in need of the second chance that music offers.” Other cast members include Jordan Bolger, Ben Rose, Eve Austin, Freya Parks, Geraldine James, John Heffernan, Stefan Asante-Boateng, Séainín Brennan, and Brendan Gibson. In addition, Celeste, Gregory Porter, Olivia Dean, Ray Laurél, Sekou, and Self Esteem will each have an era-appropriate cover in the closing credits of an episode.

Watch the trailer below.

This Town premieres March 31 on BBC.