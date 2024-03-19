Earlier this month, Minneapolis’ Bad Bad Hats announced their new self-titled album and shared “TPA.” Today, the indie rock duo is releasing the playful single “My Heart Your Heart.”

“The chorus of this song is actually something I wrote back in January 2018 when we were working on our second album, Lightning Round,” Kerry Alexander said in a statement. “I always liked it, but sometimes songs need you to go through years of new inspiration and trial and error before you’re ready to uncover their final form. Thankfully in April of 2021, a chord progression I was working on led me back to it. To have someone tell me, ‘When I die, I want you to have my CDs’ would be the highest honor.”

Hear it below.

Bad Bad Hats is out 4/12 via Don Giovanni Records.