Amy O – “Dribble Dribble” (Feat. Glenn Myers)

New Music March 20, 2024 12:51 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, Amy O released “Strategies Of Self,” her first material since her 2019 album Shell. Today, the Bloomington indie singer is announcing that album’s follow-up, Mirror, Reflect, and sharing the lead single “Dribble Dribble.” It features producer and friend Glenn Myers of Durand Jones and Diane Coffee.

“I had been feeling stuck and like the world was collapsing around me,” Oelsner said in a statement. “I wrote it with the hope that the world (and I) could go through this period of destruction and loss, and come back stronger.”

Mirror, Reflect focuses on Oelsner’s transition into motherhood during the early days of the pandemic. The opener “Honey” begins with a prenatal recording of her daughter’s heartbeat. Oelsner’s partner and collaborator Justin Vollmar mixed the album and helped record and produce a few songs. Hear “Dribble Dribble” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Honey”
02 “Dribble Dribble”
03 “Reveal”
04 “Arc”
05 “Sediment”
06 “Early Days”
07 “Canyon”
08 “Green”
09 “Superbloom”
10 “Almost Fall”
11 “Three Cups”
12 “Casio”

Mirror, Reflect is out 5/10 on Winspear.

