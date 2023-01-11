Major Murphy, Amy O, & Majetic Share New Songs For Winspear Volume 01 Compilation

At the end of the month, the New York label Winspear is releasing a compilation album called Winspear Volume 01 highlighting artists from their roster. We’ve already heard a handful of the new songs that are included on it, including fresh tracks from Barrie, PARTS, and the Convenience. Today, the label has shared another trio of new songs. Major Murphy has contributed “Young Love,” a song that’s been around in some form since the band’s debut album came out in 2018. The Bloomington songwriter Amy O shared “Strategies Of Self,” her first new track since 2019’s Shell, and the Queens, NY musician Justin Majetich has put out his first track as Majetic in three years, “Can’t Sleep.” Check them all out below.

Winspear Volume 01 is out 1/27.